News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 13:02:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois basketball recruiting: The Block I Report

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Fighting Illini recruiting board in the latest edition of the Block I Report. The Illini have three open scholarship in the class of 2020, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}