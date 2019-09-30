Illinois basketball recruiting: Miller names favorites, Curbelo sets visits
News broke on two top Illini targets in the 2020 class, as Adam Miller named a top 6 and Andre Curbelo sets visits.Orange and Blue News hoops analyst Brad Sturdy has the latest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news