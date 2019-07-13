News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 13:43:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois basketball recruiting: Live period notebook

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

The first July evaluation period ran July 9-12, and Brad Underwood and the rest of the Fighting Illini coaching staff was out on the road checking out top prospects on their recruiting board. Orang...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}