News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 08:45:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illinois basketball recruiting: Decision day for Adam Miller

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Four-star guard Adam Miller from Morgan Park High School will make his college destination known on Thursday evening at the Jordan Store on State Street at 7 p.m. CT. The coveted shooting guard rec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}