News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 11:53:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois basketball mailbag: Kofi makes progress, recruiting update, & more

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Orange and Blue News basketball analyst Brad Sturdy answers questions from subscribers in the latest Illini hoops mailbag.

Sturdy gives updates on some 2020 recruiting targets, talks the progress of freshman big man Kofi Cockburn, and more.

Freshman center Kofi Cockburn during a practice at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn during a practice at the Ubben Basketball Complex. (University of Illinois Basketball)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}