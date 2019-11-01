Illinois basketball lands four-star point guard Andre Curbelo
Illinois picked up a marquee point guard with a verbal commitment from Andre Curbelo from Glen Head (NY) Long Island Lutheran. Ranked No. 46 nationally in the class of 2020, Curbelo announced his c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news