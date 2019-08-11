Illinois basketball Italy tour: What we learned
The Illini are wrapping up their Italy trip with some tourism, but the basketball portion of the trip is now complete. After rolling to three straight wins, the lack of depth and four games in five...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news