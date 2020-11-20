OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Illini back in the spotlight as tipoff to season nears

CHAMPAIGN – It’s 2004, the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and Dee, Deron and the rest of the gang were playing in the second round in Columbus, Ohio against Cincinnati, the No. 4 seed in the region. The 4-5 game appeared to be a tossup, even if these young Illini were attempting to make the jump to the second weekend and the Sweet Sixteen in coach Bruce Weber’s first season on the job. Illinois dominated the Bearcats in a 92-68 blowout, reached the regional semifinals against top-seeded Duke and put everyone on notice they would be back ready for more in the 2004-5 season. You know how that one ended up.

Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates with fans after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at State Farm Center on March 1, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It’s 16 years later, but folks keeping an eye on the Illini wonder if the cycle is about to be repeated. After stumbling through the first two months of last season, the Illini rebounded and played their way into the final week of the regular season with a chance at the school’s first Big Ten championship since, well, those guys won it in 2005. With tough defense, an assassin who finishes games with clutch shots, depth and a monster in the middle, Illinois looked like a team ready to make a run last March. Then the world changed, putting everything on hold. But the virus didn’t do anything to flatten the hype that swept across the state, and Illinois enters the season with plans on making a charge at the Big Ten title and the Final Four, if not more. Already rated at No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason top 25, Illinois is back in the spotlight. It’s all here, just like the old days. Hype. Ratings. Players on watch lists. Big expectations. Ain’t it fun again. The national media and reporters covering the Big Ten haven’t overlooked the Illini. According to The Athletic, the Illini are the Big Ten favorites. CBS Sports also agreed “There’s a lot to like about the Illini,’’ the network website said. The return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn from NBA Draft consideration was big news in late summer. The senior season for Trent Frazier is also a plus, because his defense and ballhandling are critical to the position-less system run by coach Brad Underwood, and the coaches think his shooting will bounce back when the Illini take some of those other duties off his plate. The addition of Adam Miller, the Peoria native who played out his prep career in Chicago, is also a key bonus, even if guard Andre Curbelo might be under the radar to some national media. “By and large, the bones of a team that won 21 games and finished with five wins in the last six games returns in 2020, establishing them as our preseason pick to win the league,’’ CBS Sports said. “Illinois might not have the star power to match Iowa and Luke Garza, but its roster is deep, experienced and talented.’’ Let’s take it another step further. Andy Katz, the former ESPN personality who works for BTN and as a blogger for the NCAA, has been on the Illini bandwagon since late last season. He didn’t jump off this summer, and when talking about Final Four teams, Katz threw the Illini into the Final Four mix behind Gonzaga, Villanova and Baylor. “Those three schools are the most experienced,’’ Katz said. “In an unprecedented season, experience will matter.’’ (Let’s not forget about that date with Baylor in early December.)