Illinois basketball: Hoops mailbag delivered
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
How high will Ayo Dosunmu go in the NBA Draft? Who will be the first commitment for Illinois in the class of 2020? Orange and Blue News basketball analyst Brad Sturdy answers those questions and more in the hoops mailbag.
Not yet a premium subscriber? Click on the banner below to sign up today and get a 30-day FREE trial.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news