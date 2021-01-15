OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Curbleo to face high school teammate Zed Key

“It was, if not the first one, first five people that I met,” Curbelo said of his relationship with Key. “I started playing AAU with him with the New York Jayhawks and then I went to camp, and he was there, as well.”

One of the first people that Illini freshman Andre Curbelo met when he moved to the United States to better pursue a career in basketball current Ohio State freshman Zed Key – his former AAU and high school teammate at Long Island Lutheran in New York.

Curbelo and Key experienced an impressive senior season at LuHi, capped off by a memorable win against Sierra Canyon and Bronny James (LeBron James’ son) 84-74. Curbelo scored 23 points and Key dropped 25.

This is the first time that Curbelo and Key have faced off against each other at the college level, and it is something that the Illini the freshman point guard is really excited about, but the opportunity to see one of his first friends in the United States is something that Curbelo is itching over.

“Haven’t seen him ever since we graduated and since I left to come here,” Curbelo said. I think it’s going to be great, great to see him. He’s like a brother to me, I have a lot of love for him,” Curbelo said. “I’m really proud of him. I’m pretty sure he knows that too.”

Curbelo often brings the Illini a spark of energy of the bench and head coach Brad Underwood isn’t concerned that playing against a good friend and marquee opponent could lead to sloppy play from the Illinois freshman.

“I hope that is one of the issues that I have with him is to get him to calm down a little bit,” Underwood said of controlling Curbelo’s energy against the Buckeyes.

With more and more high-level basketball prep schools popping up over the United States like IMG Academy, Prolific Prep or even LuHi former high school teammates playing against each other in college isn’t the most uncommon thing to see.

“I think that it happens more than you think, especially in today’s world with the IMG, Prolific Prep, LuHi probably had five-six minimum division one players,” Underwood said. “Sometimes scheduling, it works out for you on both sides, but they are very close friends.”

Curbelo didn’t know many people when he moved to the United States, he didn’t know anybody, and Key being one of the first people that he developed a relationship that gave Curbelo a close friend in his new home.

“That’s what I like about basketball, you don’t just compete, get 30 or 20 assists, you get friendships that are going to last forever.

Saturday will be a reunion of two friends pregame, but Curbelo isn’t scared to abandon his friendship once the ball is tipped off.

“One we step on the court and the ref throws that ball up, he’s an enemy to me,” Curbelo said. “A lot of love for him, but we’re gonna go out there and compete.”