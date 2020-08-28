CHAMPAIGN - The college basketball season ended prematurely last March because of the coronavirus epidemic, so the regular season finale vs. Iowa on March 8, 2020 closed things out for the Fighting Illini.

Illinois is hoping the last play of the last game was an omen for what’s to come. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn stuffed a potential game-tying shot by All-American Luke Garza to preserve a 78-76 win over the rival Hawkeyes.

Now the stage is set for another epic battle. Cockburn is back and he’ll get another shot at Garza, who is perhaps the top returning player in all of college basketball.