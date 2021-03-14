ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Big Ten tourney champs took long road back to the top
INDIANAPOLIS – This latest gig didn’t start well for Brad Underwood, the freshly hired Illini basketball coach in the fall of 21017. Taking his team on the road for a hurricane fundraiser just dow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news