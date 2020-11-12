OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois baseball signs 8 to letters of intent

Illinois head baseball coach Dan Hartleb announced on Wednesday afternoon a signing class of eight players, and in the face of the pandemic, plans to add a few more during this signing period. “We’re really pleased with the eight individuals that we signed today, and we believe that we met some of the needs that we had going into this upcoming season,” Hartleb said. Among the eight players are five from the state of Illinois, two from Indiana and one from Colorado. Hartleb mentioned the importance to recruit in-state players, as well as the quality of individual coming in. “It’s always important to get the better players from your home state, but also necessary to spread your wings and find players from other parts of the country, and I feel that we have done that on both counts,” Hartleb said.

Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb announces the 2021 signing class. (UI Baseball)

With a renewed optimism of hope for a season, there remains the fact of the current situation and with a reduction in the number of rounds in the MLB draft, that could pose an issue down the road. “We still are unsure of what our season will look like, even if we do have a season,” Hartleb said. There also poses an issue with the MLB draft, which is going from 40 rounds down to 20, so that means there won’t be as many players drafted. That creates a logjam in programs, especially now that the NCAA has granted each graduating senior another year of eligibility, so some of those players may decide to come back.” Of the eight players that signed their letter of intent, two are catchers, a position that Hartleb says is a hard position to field. “We’re fortunate to have a couple of good catching prospects, one of which can also play third base for us,” he said. “Catching is a position that requires a specific skill set and not everyone can do it effectively, but we feel the guys we have can do the job for us. One name on the list will look familiar, Jared Comia, whose cousin, Brandon, is already on the team. “That family has some good bloodlines, and Brandon has done some good things for us. When I saw Jared on video for the first time, I knew that he could help us. I hope they are the first of many Comia family members in the program for years to come,” Hartleb said. Hartleb credits his coaching staff for their assistance of getting this class composed, from watching them on video to getting word-of-mouth confirmation of their character. “Adam (Christ) and Mark (Allen) have been instrumental in getting in touch with these guys and making sure that they were seen,” Hartleb said. “With the inability to have these guys come on campus, we have relied on videos of them playing. Most of their games were streamed online, but to see the true character of a person, you want a chance to talk to them in person. We want winners in the program, and the way they treat their families, friends, etc. goes a long way in how they will fit in our program.” Hartleb still plans on adding a few more players to this class, and the signing period, which goes through next week, might yield some more additions. Then, it is all about sorting out the roster and seeing who stays, who moves on, and what spots remain.

ILLINOIS BASEBALL SIGNING CLASS