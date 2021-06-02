Illinois athletics takes to Twitter to show support for NIL legislation
The Illinois state legislature took steps on Tuesday towards passing name, image and likeness reform that would allow student-athletes to profit off the use of their image as soon as July 1. Pendin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news