With defensive line coach Austin Clark accepting a job with the Miami Dolphins, and safeties coach Gil Byrd moving on, Lovie Smith had to vacancies to fill on his coaching staff. On Friday, the school announced the addition of two defensive line coaches. Joining the Illinois staff will be Alfred Davis, coaching defensive tackles, and Jimmy Lindsey, coaching defensive ends. “Jimmy Lindsey and Alfred Davis fit our staff as well as you could hope for,” head coach Lovie Smith said in a press release. With Byrd out and the new coaches splitting duties with the defensive line, Keynodo Hudson will now coach all of the defensive backs.

Alfred Davis will coach defensive tackles for the Fighting Illini.

ALFRED DAVIS, DEFENSIVE TACKLES

An Arkansas alum, Davis was the defensive coordinator at Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. He was previously a defensive graduate assistant at his alma mater after lettering for the Razorbacks from 2009-12. “Coach Davis is a rising star in the coaching world,” Smith said. “The work he has already done at an early age is impressive and we are getting a high-energy coach who also should be an outstanding recruiter.” As a player, Davis appeared in 49 games at Arkansas with 16 starts. He collected 78 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He made eight starts in his senior season and recorded 38 tackles. Davis is a native of College Park, Georgia, and those southern recruiting ties were a big factor in landing the job at Illinois. Davis will recruit the Atlanta area for Illinois, and also tap into his JUCO connections.

New Illini defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey.

JIMMY LINDSEY, DEFENSIVE ENDS