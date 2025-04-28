in other news
Portal Commit: Illinois signs transfer tight end Christian Abney
Illinois signed former Ball State tight end Christian Abney.
• Doug Bucshon
Four-star QB Weston Nielsen recently visited Illinois
Four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen from Bastrop (Texas) took a visit to Illinois this spring.
• Doug Bucshon
Rising junior safety Elijah Goins adds Illini offer
Illinois offered 2027 safety Elijah Jones from Macomb (Mich.) Dakota.
• Doug Bucshon
Out of spring: Duke Blue Devils
Conor O'Neill from Devils Illustrated breaks down Illinois week 3 opponent Duke coming out of spring football.
• Doug Bucshon
Podcast: Illini basketball roster construction with Scott Richey
Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illinois basketball roster with Scott Richey from the News-Gazette.
• Doug Bucshon
Illinois basketball 2025-26 scholarship grid
