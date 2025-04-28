in other news

Portal Commit: Illinois signs transfer tight end Christian Abney

Portal Commit: Illinois signs transfer tight end Christian Abney

Illinois signed former Ball State tight end Christian Abney.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star QB Weston Nielsen recently visited Illinois

Four-star QB Weston Nielsen recently visited Illinois

Four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen from Bastrop (Texas) took a visit to Illinois this spring.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Rising junior safety Elijah Goins adds Illini offer

Rising junior safety Elijah Goins adds Illini offer

Illinois offered 2027 safety Elijah Jones from Macomb (Mich.) Dakota.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Out of spring: Duke Blue Devils

Out of spring: Duke Blue Devils

Conor O'Neill from Devils Illustrated breaks down Illinois week 3 opponent Duke coming out of spring football.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Podcast: Illini basketball roster construction with Scott Richey

Podcast: Illini basketball roster construction with Scott Richey

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illinois basketball roster with Scott Richey from the News-Gazette.

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon

Premium content
Premium content
Premium content
Published Apr 28, 2025
Illinois basketball 2025-26 scholarship grid
Doug Bucshon
Publisher
