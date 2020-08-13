Illinois among schools pursuing Rivals150 forward Bryce Hopkins
Four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick is getting heavy high major attention since backing out of a commitment to Louisville last weekend, adding multiple new offers.
Illinois is now among the schools who have Hopkins high on their recruiting board. Orange and Blue News caught up with Hopkins to get the latest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news