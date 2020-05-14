Illinois adds another transfer in safety TreSean Smith
Illinois continues to raid the NCAA transfer portal, picking up a verbal commitment from former Louisville safety TreSean Smith. Smith announced his decision Thursday afternoon on Twitter. Smith is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news