OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois a "destination" job for new football coach Bret Bielema

CHAMPAIGN – Bret Bielema had the world by the throat when he was barely 30-something.

After playing and working under legends like Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder and Barry Alvarez, Bielema was handed the keys to the Wisconsin Badgers. As the hand-picked replacement for Alvarez, he took over a Big Ten Conference power.

It started off pretty good, if 12-1 is any indication. The Badgers finished the season with a 24-10 victory over Auburn in the Capital One Bowl in the Florida warmth.

So, when Bielema, now 50, stepped in front of the camera, held up the Illini jersey in his first chance at rebuilding his reputation as well as Illinois football, it’s as much about growth, moving forward and learning from success and failures.

Perhaps one thing is how Bielema sees himself these days.

“We all grow,’’ said Bielema, making a joke about his weight before heading into the deeper subject. “I was 32-years-old when I was told I was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin. After we were 12-1 in that first year, I thought I was Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry and Bill Belichick rolled into one.’’