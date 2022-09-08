LINKS: Full schedule | Printable | Tickets | Roster

The Big Ten announced the conference basketball schedule live on BTN Thursday, completing the 2022-23 Illinois schedule. Illinois released its non-conference on July 28.

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday a full breakdown of its 140 men’s basketball conference matchups for all 14 member institutions for the 2022-23 season, as revealed live on the Big Ten Network. For the fifth consecutive year, each Big Ten Conference member institution will compete in a 20-game conference schedule.

The Big Ten Conference season begins Friday, Dec. 2, when Illinois travels to Maryland, the first of 12 conference games to be played between Dec. 2-11. There will then be a break in conference play, with action resuming on Dec. 29. During the conference season, schools will play seven teams twice -- once at home and once on the road -- and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away.

The 26th Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 8-12, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.

Illinois and Wisconsin are the defending Big Ten Conference champions, sharing last year’s title with identical 15-5 conference records. Iowa won the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship.