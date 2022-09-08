Illinois 2022-23 basketball schedule is locked in
LINKS: Full schedule | Printable | Tickets | Roster
The Big Ten announced the conference basketball schedule live on BTN Thursday, completing the 2022-23 Illinois schedule. Illinois released its non-conference on July 28.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday a full breakdown of its 140 men’s basketball conference matchups for all 14 member institutions for the 2022-23 season, as revealed live on the Big Ten Network. For the fifth consecutive year, each Big Ten Conference member institution will compete in a 20-game conference schedule.
The Big Ten Conference season begins Friday, Dec. 2, when Illinois travels to Maryland, the first of 12 conference games to be played between Dec. 2-11. There will then be a break in conference play, with action resuming on Dec. 29. During the conference season, schools will play seven teams twice -- once at home and once on the road -- and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away.
The 26th Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 8-12, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.
Illinois and Wisconsin are the defending Big Ten Conference champions, sharing last year’s title with identical 15-5 conference records. Iowa won the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship.
ILLINOIS BIG TEN SCHEDULE NOTES
Seven teams Illinois plays twice (home and away): Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Three teams Illinois plays only at home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Three teams Illinois plays only on the road: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue
Illinois again opens league play on a Friday night, playing at Maryland on Dec. 2.
The Illini's other December contest is home vs. Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 10
Illinois has two additional Saturday home games: Wisconsin on Jan. 7 and Rutgers on Feb. 11.
The Illini have a Friday night home game against Michigan State on Jan. 13, tipping off the weekend before the start to spring semester classes.
Illinois will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the second consecutive season, at Minnesota on Jan. 16.
Illinois has consecutive home games vs. Indiana on Jan. 19 followed by Ohio State on Jan. 24.
After playing five out of seven games at home from Jan. 19-Feb. 11, Illinois ends the season with four out of six games on the road.
Five of Illinois' last six road games are on the weekend.
The final home game at State Farm Center is set for March 2 vs. Michigan.
Illinois concludes the regular season at Purdue on March 5.
The Big Ten Tournament returns to Chicago for the first time since 2019, set for March 8-12 at the United Center.
This Illinois basketball season tips off on November 7. Click on the SeatGeek.com promo below to lock in your Fighting Illini tickets for both home and road games.
ILLINOIS NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE NOTES
Following a home exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, Illinois officially begins the 2022-23 season with three straight match-ups at State Farm Center. The Illini open the season on Nov. 7 against Eastern Illinois, face Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11, and host Monmouth on Nov. 14.
The Illini then head to Las Vegas to compete in the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena, taking on UCLA on Nov. 18 and either Baylor or Virginia on Nov. 20.
Illinois returns to action at home after Thanksgiving, hosting Lindenwood on Friday, Nov. 25. The Illini then welcome Syracuse to Champaign on Nov. 29 for the 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Illinois makes its fourth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6, facing Texas at New York's Madison Square Garden.
The Illini have a Saturday home game set for Dec. 17 against Alabama A&M.
Illinois looks to defend its McBride Homes Braggin' Rights trophy on Dec. 22, facing Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Non-conference play concludes after the holidays, with the Illini hosting Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.