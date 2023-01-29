"This was a much-needed win in response to the Purdue loss, so just really happy with our performance and with our fight," Green said. "The last few days have been two of our better days of practice in terms of energy and just attention to detail and focus."

The win over the Spartans improved Illinois to 17-5 on the season, 7-4 in the Big Ten. The Illini are tied with Michigan in fourth place in the Big Ten. The Illini got back in the win column after dropping a home game to Purdue last week.

Chamapign, IL - In the middle of a resurgent season under first-year coach Shauna Green, No. 22 Illinois posted another big conference win 86-76 over Michigan State on Sunday night at State Farm Center.

Four different Illini finished in double figures. led by guard Makira Cook with 26 points. Cook's clutch free throws down the stretch sealed the victory. She also registered four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Genesis Bryant, the No. 2 three-point shooter in the Big Ten, kicked in recorded 21 points, her 11th consecutive game in double figures. Bryant scored 11 points in the fourth quarter,

Adalia McKenzie did just about everything in the win, securing her fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. McKenzie also recorded a season-high six assists,

McKenzie provided a spark for the Illini early in the game, scoring the team's first six points as the two sides traded baskets. She rebounded from a subpar game in the loss to Purdue in which she had just two points and committed four turnovers.

"My focus and confidence," McKenzie said about what led to her bounce-back game. "I'm surrounded by great people. They're always pushing me to do my best, but as a team, we're always together and just always having that bounce-back mentality."

Illinois outscored the Spartans 24-13 in the decisive second quarter. Cook played the entire quarter and scored 8 points to pace Illinois. Jayla Oden came off the bench to score 6 points in the quarter.

The game was won at the free throw line. Illinois drew 21 fouls and made 23-24 from the line, including 10-10 from Cook and 8-8 from Bryant.

Senior guard Kamaria McDaniel led Michigan State with 23 points. The Spartans fall to 11-10 on the season, 3-7 in the Big Ten.

Illinois (17-5, 7-4) hits the road in its next game, heading north to Ann Arbor to take No. 13/17 Michigan (17-5, 7-4) on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. CT.