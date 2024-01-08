Illinois senior Marcus Domask was named Big Ten Player of the Week following a pair of outstanding performances. He earns the award after averaging 29.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 59.4% from the field, 66.7% from 3-point range, and 90.0% from the free-throw line

Domask shot 59.3 percent (19-32) and dished out 5.5 assists as Illinois split a pair of games. He connected on 18-20 from the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds on the week

"He's gotten comfortable," head coach Brad Underwood said about Domask after the Purdue game. "I'm not afraid to say it: He's one of the better players in the country. He's just a guy who can score on all three levels. He's strong. He's a lot of things for us, and that's what you do with really good players: keep instilling confidence and put him in situations to win games for you."

He went 11-15 from the floor and 9-10 from the free throw line for 32 points in a victory over Northwestern. He followed that up with a game-high 26 points while playing all 40 minutes in a loss at No. 1 Purdue. Domask finished the game with five assists and three rebounds.

Domask garners his first B1G Player of the Week award. He has started all 13 for the Illini after transferring from Southern Illinois and is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and team high 3.2 assists per game.