Illini visit recap: Patrick Kutas
With the dead period officially coming to an end, the Illinois football staff took full advantage and hosted numerous prospects this past weekend on official visits. Among them was Memphis (Tenn....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news