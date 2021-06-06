Illini visit recap: OL Joey Okla
Joey Okla didn’t know really know what to expect for an official visit, but he had an assumption of some activities that would take place. “Up until a day or two before the official visit, I didn’t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news