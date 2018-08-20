Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 15:30:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini training camp recap: Top five freshmen

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Illini's 2018 recruiting class wasn't highly regarded, ranking No. 12 in the Big Ten in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings. Nevertheless, several frosh carved out a role during training ca...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}