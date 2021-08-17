Illini training camp: Freshmen cornerbacks stand out

Every football training camps brings some unexpected developments. One pleasant surprise this year for the Fighting Illini is the talented group of freshman cornerbacks. All hailing from the state of Florida, the four CB's newcomers all look like they belong as the opener against Nebraska inches closer. Three of the four freshman corners were recruited by Lovie Smith and his staff, the exception being three-star Kionte Curry who Bielema added after being hired in December.

"As a whole, they're all extremely talented," said cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry. "The previous staff did a tremendous job finding talent, recruiting them, and getting them here.

Freshman cornerback DD Snyder goes through drills during training camp last week. (UI football)

The for freshman corners include Curry, Daniel Edwards, DD Snyder, and Tyler Strain. Curry and Edwards are ahead of the others at this point, but they've all shown upside and and aggressive style that Henry likes. "These young boys want to get to the football," Henry said. "Again, the last staff did a great job finding talent on the back end (of the defense)." The projected starters headed into the opener against Nebraska are Devon Witherspoon and Tony Adams, but a lack of depth could throw true freshmen into the two-deep right away.

Curry isn't just one of the top freshmen, he's been one of the most surprising players overall during training camp. When he arrived on campus, Curry was already at 190 pounds and looked like a veteran players. He's the most physically ready to play among the four "Curry has been phenomenal," Henry said. "His body has turned into something freaky. By the time its all said and done, he may end up switching positions from corner to safety." "We're still going through the rotation and seeing where I fit in," Curry said. "Wherever the coaches need me to play, I'll play it." Expect Curry to have a role in the DB rotation, whether it's at corner or another position. Henry said they're letting it play out and giving Curry looks from several spots in the defense. "We're kind of playing him at multiple spots - he's a corner, he's a nickel," Henry said. "We're just letting him play the game a little bit and saying he's this position, or that position."

Edwards is the most-quick twitch among the freshmen corners, and that doesn't come as a surprise based on his high school film. He's a natural corner with length, speed, and ability to make quick beaks on the football. "Snoop Edwards, he's kind of standing out from the young guys from an athletic standpoint," Henry said. The roster lists Edwards at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, so he time in the strength program before he's ready to be an every-down DB for the Illini. Still, his overall athleticism stands out. We felt Edwards was underrated coming out of Winter Park (Fla.) and his play so far certainly supports that assertion. His offer list included Auburn, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, and Florida State. Look for Edwards to be a multi-year starter once he adds muscle. "We'd like him to be a little heavier," Henry said "He's small and slight, but he's definitely standing out."

DD Snyder came to Illinois with a reputation as a strong defender playing the run. He played a lot in the box in high school. Henry said he's getting better every day in coverage, and he loves his aggressive style and confidence. "DD had a pic in practice two days ago that was probably one of the best interceptions I've ever seen," Henry said. "It was unbelievable. The whole defense went nuts." Snyder didn't have a long list of Power 5 offers coming out of Tampa Catholic, but he looks like a legit Big Ten player.