Four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. put together a strong week in Las Vegas running with the Mac Irvin Fire, elevating his play and showing tremendous upside.

Always a high level athlete who can finish above the rim, Shannon continues to develop his all-around game and solidify his spot in the Rivals150.

"I feel like my transition game is getting better and better," Shannon said. "When I get the ball it's just 'go'. I feel like I'm unstoppable when I'm going downhill. And I shot the ball well in Vegas, and did a good job getting my teammates involved."



