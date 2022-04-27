Illini target Devin Royal shines this spring

Orange and Blue News watched Royal last weekend at Session 2 of the EYBL in Indianapolis and caught up with him after one of his games.

Illinois 2023 recruiting target Devin Royal is putting together a solid spring running with All-Ohio Red on the Nike EYBL circuit.

A 6-foot-6 small forward, Royal. averaged 15.5 points per game and 7 rebounds in Indianapolis. His biggest game was a 28 point, 11 rebound effort on Friday night.

A big group of high major coaches were courtside to watch Royal in action, including Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and assistant Chester Frazier.

"I think I've been playing pretty good," Royal said. "I'm just trying to improve, get better at everything. So I'm working every day to do that."

Illinois offered Royal back in January. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Marquette, Penn State, West Virginia, and others.

Since extending the offer, Illinois has been staying in touch, Royal said, and he was on hand at State Farm Center when the Illini knocked off Iowa in the regular season finale.

"I talk to them a decent amount," Royal said. "It was a great offer to get. I came to the game when they won the Big Ten.

This past season, Royal helped lead Pickerington Central to a 26-2 record and a state title. He was an all-state selection after averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Royal says he's a do-it all wing and three-level scorer. Through the first two EYBL sessions, he's led All-Ohio Red to a 4-4 record.



"I'm like a small forward, wing type," he said. "I'm versatile, I can shoot, drive, and rebound. I'm trying to be a leader and play my game."

His overall game would fit the style of play at Illinois, Royal said, and he's building a good rapport with Frazier. "

"Coach Frazier is a great coach, great guy," he said. "They like that I've versatile and I could help at the wing spot."