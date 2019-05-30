CHAMPAIGN – Lou Hernandez likes to recall those days down in the basement, where the Illini could smell the metal, rust and the heavy air of building muscle. That camped dungeon weight room stands at one of his favorite places in his 25-year career and a strength and conditioning coach. “A little, old basement,’’ Hernandez said. “That room got us to the Rose Bowl.’’ Then the Illini built the current weight room in 2009, a massive remodel and an underground fortress that can be observed from the recruiting lounge behind the north end zone in Memorial Stadium. As Hernandez heads into the summer workout season as the best set of eyes and ears on the program with daily direct contact to the Illini roster, he’s back in the room built 10 years ago and awaiting a move into a step up in weight room status when the Illini move into the new football performance center soon. “It’s great to be back in the community,’’ Hernandez said. “The thing that’s so exciting right now is I got to come back to my old weight room. We built this in 2009. I missed it when I moved on. This is the room that took us to back-to-back winning bowl seasons. Now we’re really excited about what the future holds with that new weight room.’’

Strength coach Lou Hernandez oversees the Illini weight room. (Illinois Athletics)

Hernandez was a key element in the rise of the Illini under coach Ron Zook. A native Texan, Hernandez worked with Zook’s recruits to help build them into a Big Ten Conference contender. Illinois had five NFL first round picks in five seasons, and Hernandez developed the mind and the body to create competitive rosters. A strength coach who prefers to develop fast twitch and explosive moves rather than just building bulk, Hernandez worked at North Carolina after Zook was fired in 2011. He left the Tar Heels when North Carolina made a coaching change during the offseason. His excitement comes across in a 30-miunte conversation that was planned for 5 or 10 minutes, so it’s understood he’s glad to be back. Hernandez is here to build athletes, not tight muscle-bound guys who can’t move. While nutrition and flexibility also play a major role, Hernandez is all about “Olympic, fast-twitch development.’’ “That’s probably our No. 1 emphasis,’’ he said. “Our second emphasis is the overall strength when it comes to basic lifts like the bench and squats. Then we sprinkle some body building because size is important. “The biggest thing is we’re not here to create body builders and weight lifters. We’re here to create the bet Division I football player that will develop himself and get them to be the best they can be. That’s not necessarily how big they can get. It’s how well they can perform and at optimum size. We do that by measuring body fat, testing and evaluating by using specific exercises, some particular movements and runs. Lots of things that are measured at the combine are the same kind of measurements we use in comparison.’’ Therefore, flexibility is extremely important, he said. “We talk about being the total package,’’ Hernandez said. “You just don’t want to be a bench presser or a squatter or a sprinter. In order to do all of that, it involves range of motion.’’ The Illini might use four different stretching exercises in one workout, and Hernandez wants to implement yoga into the Illini regimen. “I’m a big believer in yoga,’’ he said. “I’m trying to get that set up for our guys. It’s one hour of concentrated stretching. We need a lot of restorative work to get them ready for the next day, keep them pliable and to be able to do that consistently and injury free, stretching is extremely important. ‘’ Hernandez works closely with Sebastian Zorn, the team nutritionist who is in charge of fueling the engines of Illini football players with the proper food. “No fuel, no performance,’’ he said. “It’s extremely important they understand that.’’



We have to have the right mindset when we come into work. It’s all about their approach — Lou Hernandez