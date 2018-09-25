Illini still tracking JUCO wide receiver Rajae' Johnson
Illinois is still in the hunt for three-star wide receiver Rajae' Johnson from the College of San Mateo (Calif.). The Illini want to add size at the receiver position, and Johnson appears to fit the mold.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Johnson, who is in the middle of his sophomore season at the California junior college, to get the latest on his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news