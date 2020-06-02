News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 14:30:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Illini staying in touch with Rivals150 wing David Jones

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois recently had a Zoom conference with 2021 small foward David Jones, a three-star prospect from Teays Valley Christian in West Virginia. Orange and Blue News spoke to Jones about where the I...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}