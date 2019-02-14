It had been a year since the Illini won a true road game and 10 years since the Illini won in Columbus, but it’s clear that this team is different. Despite some offensive struggles, missed free throws and brain cramps, Illinois did enough to win at Ohio State 63-56. The Illini got 15 points each from Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu and 13 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili as they won their 4th straight game.

The Illini led by 3 at the break behind a big half by Trent Frazier. Although the Buckeyes would take the lead at 45-44 with 8 minutes to play in the game, Illinois made plays down the stretch to pull it out. A big drive and dish to Andres Feliz by Frazier would keep the lead at five After a pair of Buckeye free throws, Ayo Dosunmu hit a deep 3 from NBA range to clinch it at 62-56 in the final minute.

Ohio State got 17 from CJ Jackson but committed 18 turnovers and the Buckeyes fall to 16-8 and 6-7 in the league, while Illinois is now 6-8 and 10-15 overall.