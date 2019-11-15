Illini signee Coleman Hawkins in town as Prolific Prep visits Champaign
It’s a rare opportunity for Illini fans to get to see one of the top high school teams in the country in Champaign when Prolific Prep out of Napa, CA will play a pair of games at Centennial High Sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news