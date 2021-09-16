Illini shuffling running back rotation
During training camp, the Illinois coaching staff spoke often about the depth and talent at the running back position, with multiple options and different skillsets. Three games this season, the ru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news