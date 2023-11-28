The Big Ten Conference is rolling out its All-Conference teams and post-season awards over the next two days. Defensive awards were announced on Tuesday. Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton was selected as the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

: Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton (4) takes a photo with a member of the band following a college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini on November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Newton is the fourth Illini in history to earn the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award, joining Dana Howard (1993, 1994), Darrick Brownlow (1990), and Moe Gardner (1990). Newton led Power-5 defensive tackles in quarterback pressures for the second straight season in 2023, according to PFF. His 44 pressures this season For the season, Newton totaled 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four blocked kicks. In his four-year Illinois career, Newton had 188 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, and 18.0 sacks, which tied College Football Hall of Famer Moe Gardner for the most sacks by an Illinois defensive tackle in program history. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award is named in honor of Minnesota's Bronko Nagurski and Michigan's Charles Woodson. Another Illinois defensive lineman, Keith Randolph, was named All-Big Ten third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi+8J2ZpPCdmaPwnZmc8J2Zp/CdmZbwnZmp8J2ZqCB0byB0aGUg MjAyMyBOYWd1cnNraS1Xb29kc29uIERlZmVuc2l2ZSBQbGF5ZXIgb2YgdGhl IFllYXIgcmVjaXBpZW50IC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9JbGxpbmlGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASWxsaW5p Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIEplciYjMzk7WmhhbiBOZXd0b24gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRLZHRSbktaUDAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80 S2R0Um5LWlAwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBC MUdmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdm b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcyOTU2MTU2NTA1MTk2MTM2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

All-Big Ten Awards - Defense and Special Teams

DL Keith Randolph Jr., All-Big Ten Third Team (media) and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)Randolph totaled 49 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 10 games to earn All-Big Ten honors for the third time in his career. Randolph's 4.9 tackles per game ranked in the top five in the nation among defensive tackles. Randolph was a third-team pick by the media and earned honorable mention status from the league's coaches. DB Xavier Scott, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Scott led the Big Ten in pass breakups (11) and tied for the conference lead in passes defended (14). His 10 passes defended during Big Ten games ranked second in the league. LB Dylan Rosiek, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Rosiek led the Big Ten and tied for third in the nation in forced fumbles with four, tied for the fourth-most in Illinois single-season history. Rosiek's 82 tackles led the team and ranked 14th in the Big Ten. OLB Seth Coleman, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Coleman tied for second in the Big Ten in sacks during conference games (6.0) and ranked seventh in TFLs during Big Ten games (8.0). His 6.0 sacks during road games tied for the most by a Power-5 player during the regular season. K Caleb Griffin, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Griffin was the first kicker in Illinois history to have two game-winning field goals (final minute) in a single season. He hit game-winners against Maryland and Toledo, while going 14-for-19 (73.7%) on field goals. He was 13-for-15 on field goals inside of 50 yards. P Hugh Robertson, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)Robertson averaged 42.7 yards per punt, a 2.7-yard improvement from last season. He landed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line and had just three touchbacks. RS Isaiah Williams, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches and media)Williams averaged 11.6 yards per punt return, tied for the second-best average in the Big Ten. Williams' offensive Big Ten honors will be announced Wednesday.