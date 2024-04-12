The Chicago Tribune announced on Friday that Illinois signee Morez Johnson is the 2024 Mr. Basketball of Illinois winner, as voted by statewide coaches and media. He will be honored at a May 4 luncheon at Illinois State University in Normal.

The prestigious award is presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Mr. Basketball has been handed out since 1981.

Johnson averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Wildcats, who went 25-9 and lost to Peoria Richwood in a Class 3A supersectional.

The 6-foot-9 forward was the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time IBCA First-Team All-State pick. Rivals.com ranks him No. 30 in the class of 2024.

Johnson received 130 first-place votes and appeared on 89.1% of 229 ballots. Peoria Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville was the runner-up, followed by Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianni Cobb, Mt. Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino and Metamora’s Cooper Koch.

Johnson will become the 14th winner of the Mr. Basketball award to play for the Fighting Illini, including Illinois Athletics Hall of Fam members Deon Thomas, Dee Brown, and Nick Anderson.

Johnson is set to play in the Iverson Classic All-American game on May 2 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.