Illini recruit Coleman Hawkins planning summer arrival in Champaign
Illinois incoming freshman basketball player Coleman Hawkins has been through a lot in the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stranglehold on the country. As the summer approaches, he now hope...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news