News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 13:06:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini recruit Coleman Hawkins planning summer arrival in Champaign

Jim Cotter
Staff Writer

Illinois incoming freshman basketball player Coleman Hawkins has been through a lot in the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stranglehold on the country. As the summer approaches, he now hope...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}