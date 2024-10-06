Illini ranked No. 23 in AP poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football team will enter back-to-back home games at Memorial Stadium as the #23 team in the AP Top 25 the Coaches Poll. The #23 Fighting Illini host Purdue on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.





#23 Illinois is ranked in the AP poll for the fourth straight week. The Illini are off to a 4-1 start including two AP Top 25 ranked wins.





The Illini defense ranks 12th in the nation in scoring defense (14.2) through five games. The defense has forced 10 turnovers, ranking 15th in the nation, and features the 20th-ranked passing efficiency defense (110.7).





Xavier Scott is tied for the Big Ten lead with three interceptions, which is tied for third in the nation, and Gabe Jacas has 3.0 sacks to help Illinois rank 24th in the nation in sacks (2.6 per game).





Offensively, QB Luke Altmyer has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, ranking 14th nationally in completion percentage (70%) and fourth in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (11). Altmyer has found WR Pat Bryant on six touchdown passes, ranking Bryant fifth in the nation in receiving TDs.





After taking on Purdue on Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT, the #23 Fighting Illini return to Memorial Stadium for the Memorial Stadium Rededication Game against #24 Michigan on Oct. 19.