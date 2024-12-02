Illini ranked No. 19 in AP Poll following win over Arkansas

The Illini had previously dropped out of the rankings after the loss to then No. 8 Alabama. They jump back into the AP rankings and also check in high the initial NET rankings of the season.

Illinois basketball re-entered the rankings on Monday, checking in at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 following a convincing 90-77 win over Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day in Kansas City.

Illinois led from start to finish against the Razorbacks, who entered the game ranked No. 19. The Illini caught fire from deep, going 15 for 31 from 3-point range. Illinois got off to a blistering star, jumping out to a 14-2 lead over the first five minutes. Arkansas never didn't get closer than 9 points.

Kasparas Jakucinis scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to pace the Illini. Tomislav Ivisic added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kylan Boswell scored 18 points and dished out a team-high six assists.

Three Big Ten teams cracked the rankings, with Purdue (7-1) coming at No. 8 and Oregon (8-0) ranked No. 12. Indiana dropped out of the Top 25 after previously being ranked No. 15. Future Illinois non-conference opponents Tennessee and Duke are ranked No. 3 and No. 9 respectively.

Illinois also cracked the initial NET rankings at No. 10 and are ranked No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Illini are 0-1 against Quad 1 opponents, 1-0 vs. Quad 2, 1-0 vs. Quad 3, and 4-0 vs. Quad 4.

Kenpom.com ranks Illinois No. 15. It is 19th in offensive efficiency and 23rd in defensive efficiency. Kenpom projects Illinois to finish 21-10, 13-7 in the Big Ten.

Illinois now travels to Evanston on Friday, December 6 top open the Big Ten slate against Northwestern. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on BTN.