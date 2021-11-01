Illini QB Brandon Peters looks to finish career on a high note
Just when you thought he would finish his college football career as a backup, super-senior and former four-star Michigan recruit Brandon Peters has a new lease on life, albeit with just three games remaining.
Peters admits that his sixth season of college football – and third at Illinois – has hasn’t always gone to plan. As a highly recruited player out of Avon (Ind.) and the Gatorade Player of the Year in his state, bigger things were expected.
But last week in Illinois’ 20-14 loss to Rutgers at Memorial Stadium, Peters had his best game of the season, and it came a week after losing his starting job to Art Sitkowski.
