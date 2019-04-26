Illinois was in New York this week to check on four-star point guard Andre Curbelo, the No. 86 prospect in the class of 2020.

Curbelo and his New York JayHawks AAU club are in Dallas this weekend for the Adidas Gauntlet series event.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Curbelo on Friday to get the latest on his recruitment and talk about the upcoming summer on the grass roots circuit.