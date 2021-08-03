Illini position preview: Quarterback
For the first time since Wes Lunt was under center for the Illini, Illinois is expected to have the same starting quarterback for three consecutive seasons when Brandon Peters leads the Illini offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news