Illini position preview: Defensive line
Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini defensive line in our continuing series of position previews. With the shift to a new scheme, the front of the Illinois defensive figures to have a diffe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news