Illini position preview: Defensive backs
With a the first week of training camp in the books, Orange and Blue News continues our position preview series with a look at the defensive backs. The Illinois secondary, like the rest of the defe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news