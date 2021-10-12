'Puerto Rican party' for Curbelo, Plummer, Melendez

This brief play on Saturday morning wasn’t a random occurrence between three Puerto Rican basketball players on Illinois’ roster. Rather, it is a microcosm of what could be a major advantage for the Fighting Illini this season – three players who all call Puerto Rico home and regularly speak in their native language on and off the basketball court.

Andre Curbelo looked at Alfonso Plummer on Saturday morning at State Farm Center and directed him to do something in Spanish. Quickly, Plummer reacted, ran around an RJ Melendez screen and caught Curbelo’s pass before quickly turning and burying a three-pointer at Illinois’ open practice.

Curbelo (sophomore), Plummer (senior) and Melendez (freshman) are all different ages and all come from different home towns in Puerto Rico, but their connection on the court – and in their personal lives – is undeniable and it’s made their adaptation to playing for Illinois easier.

“We see Andre Curbelo who has been in our system and maybe there is slang or terminology that they don’t understand,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s done an unbelievable job of communicating with those guys and talking. Not just on the court but think there is some comfort.”

Curbelo’s freshman year at Illinois in 2020-21 was far from normal. He didn’t attend a class in person, due to the university attempting to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Instead, he and the rest of the Illinois student body took nearly all of their classes virtually.

In a way, this is Curbelo’s freshman year of college. Sure, he has taken college classes and played an entire season for the Illini in which they went 24-7 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But socially he is experiencing campus for the first time – and he gets to do it with a pair of teammates with who he can easily communicate.

“I think it’s great,” Curbelo said. “It makes you feel like there is part of the island somewhere here in Champaign.”

The three aren’t shy about a lack of Puerto Rican culture in Urbana-Champaign. They have yet to find a Puerto Rican restaurant on-campus or off-campus and their busy schedules make it difficult for them to get involved with Puerto Rican clubs or groups on campus. But they have each other, and that’s almost as important to the Illini point guard.

“Being on the basketball teams makes it hard to connect with others in the community that are Puerto Ricans because we are so busy and stuff,” Curbelo said. “But to have the both of them literally 24/7 on and off the court is great.”

Plummer comes to Illinois after starting his college career with two years at Arizona Western College and two seasons at Utah. The 6-foot-1 guard has a career 39.9 percent three-point rate and averaged 13.6 points a game for the Utes last season.

“He’s one of the best shooters that I’ve coach, period,” Underwood said. “He’s gifted. He’s an unbelievable worker, he’s a young man that is always in the gym, that is always working on his game, I love that about him. He has fit right into our culture. He can make a shot with hands in his face, he can do it off the run. There’s not a lot of college players today that can run away from the basket, pivot and catch and shoot it and do it from the range he can do it.”

The four years that he spent at Arizona Western and Utah taught Plummer that playing basketball in the United States isn’t always the most welcoming experience for someone who wasn’t born in America.

“Sometimes you go to other programs and you are the only Spanish guy or guy who can speak another language,” Plummer said. “You feel kind of out of the zone, anxious, lost at times and not knowing what to do and nobody can help you because the language is hard. If you have people that can help in your language, it’s going to be easier for you and it’s going to feel like it’s going to help my confidence.”

Plummer likely wouldn’t be at Illinois if Adam Miller hadn’t surprisingly transferred to LSU this offseason. But when Plummer became available, his connection to Curbelo helped bring him to Illinois for his final season of eligibility.

“He said that he knows I want to be a pro, he said he knows that I want to be a better teammate, person, player and he said he’s going to be there by my side,” Plummer said. “Anything I want, need, he’s going to help me. He also said that he is going to get me a lot of touches because he said that he has the confidence in me and that I can help the team offensively.”