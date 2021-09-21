Illini player profile: Brandin Podziemski
ILLINI ROSTER | 2021-22 SCHEDULE | 2020-21 STATSThe Illinois basketball season officially gets underway in jut over two months with a home game against Jackson State on November 9. Orange and Blue ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news