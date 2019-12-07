News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-07 18:32:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Illini picks up early commitment from 2021 QB Samari Collier

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois got an early start on the class of 2021 with a commitment on Saturday from three-star quarterback Samari Collier from Desota (Texas). The Illini established an early relationship with Coll...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}