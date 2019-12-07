Illini picks up early commitment from 2021 QB Samari Collier
Illinois got an early start on the class of 2021 with a commitment on Saturday from three-star quarterback Samari Collier from Desota (Texas). The Illini established an early relationship with Coll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news