Coleman's return gives a much needed boost to the Illini pass rush, which has not been a team strength of late. Entering his 6th season dawning the Orange and Blue, Coleman ended 2023 on a high note, finishing second in the Big Ten in sacks during conference play.

Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry got some welcome news on Wednesday when veteran outside linebacker Seth Coleman announced he would take advantage of his bonus Covid season return for 2024.

In 2019 as a freshman, Coleman played in three games and took a redshirt. He was granted another extra year of eligibility in the Covid season of 2020. He has played in 45 total games during his five season in Champaign.

Coleman started all 12 games at outside linebacker this past season and was selected honorable mention All-Big Ten. All of his sacks came in the final six games of the season, including three sacks in a road win at Maryland en rout to being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

All told, Coleman finished the season with 50 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks on the season, He had a relatively slow start after being named pre-season fourth team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports before putting it together down the stretch. "

The Illini have recruited well to the rush linebacker spot, a key playmaking position in its base 3-4 defense. Coleman anchors a unit that may be the deepest position group on the roster heading into the spring football.

Two standout interior lineman depart for the NFL in All-American and projected first pick Jer'Zhan Newton and longtime stand Keith Randolph. Still, Illinois returns Coleman's bookend Gabe Jacas and top reserve Alec Bryant on the edge.

There's more talent further down the depth chart, and an impact newcomer now on campus. if he seeks it, veteran Ezekiel Holmes could be granted an additional season. A breakout season could be in the cards for third-year player Jared Badie, and redshirt freshmen Calvin Smith and Mason Muragin are highly regarded.

The wildcard could be incoming NJCAA All-American Daniel Brown, who was a wrecking ball coming off the edge at JUCO power Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. At the very least, he should see the field as a situational pass rusher.

The undersized (6-foot-1) but powerful Brown recorded 51 total tackles, 18 sacks, and 23 tackles for loss last season as was named NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Year