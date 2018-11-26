Illini offer USF commit Thomas Nance
An Illinois offer went out on Monday to three-star athlete Thomas Nance from Eagle Lake (Fla.) Lake Region.
Nance is currently committed to South Florida after pledging to the Bulls in early July. We caught up with Nance to talk about his latest offer.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news