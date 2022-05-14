Illini offer three-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
With new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Barry Lunney Jr. still building relationships and watching potential QB recruits throw for the first time, Illinois has only offered a handful o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news